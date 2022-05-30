Central Beds schools invited to enter Shuttleworth's Wheelbarrow Garden Competition

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Jubilee’, in line with celebrations taking place around the UK to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

A Shuttleworth Swiss Garden spokesman said: "Lower and primary schools across Central Bedfordshire are invited to enter and interpret the theme in their own individual and creative ways, and if last year’s competition is anything to go by, we look forward to seeing many different and beautifully thought out designs!"

Residents can visit Shuttleworth over the Whitsun half term holiday and vote for their favourite miniature garden, and volunteers will be on hand in the Swiss Garden to provide guests with a free voting token.

Some of this year's competition entries. Image: Darren Harbar Photography.

All votes will be counted at the end of the competition and winners will be announced on social media platforms, with the competition running from Saturday, May 28, to Saturday, June 4.

The initiative is sponsored by Poplars Garden Centre, which has kindly donated wheelbarrows, peat-free compost and a 20 per cent discount on plants purchased by participating schools for the competition.

Bedfordshire Gardens Trust is also kindly donating National Garden Gift Vouchers to the winning schools.

One of this year's entries. Image: Darren Harbar Photography.

Children go free at Shuttleworth, and an advanced purchase day admission ticket offers adults 30 days of entry to the Swiss Garden and Shuttleworth’s unique collection of air craft and vehicles.

The Shuttleworth Swiss Garden was accredited with Royal Horticultural Society Partner Garden status in 2020.