Ceremonial bricks have been laid at a Biggleswade school to mark the halfway point of construction on their new sports hall.

Edward Peake Church of England School changed from being a middle school to a secondary school in September last year, and the new hall will provide students with access to sports including badminton, basketball, cricket, dance, aerobics and yoga.

A new multi-use games area has been open at the school since the start of the year.

Ceremonial bricks have been laid to mark the completion of the sports hall’s brickwork.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services and community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “It’s fantastic to see such progress being made.

“When we were last here in December the steel frame had just been erected, but now pupils will be able to see more clearly what their new sports hall will look like.

“We expect it will be a real asset to Edward Peake School and will help deliver the high-quality facilities young people in Biggleswade deserve.

“I look forward to seeing the finished building later this year.”

As part of the project work to refurbish the existing sports hall has begun, and next month work on the steel structure will start.

Once completed, six classrooms will be created as well as improved art and design technology provision, and a computer suite.

Headteacher Zoë Linington, said: “We are really looking forward to receiving our new facilities.

“Barnes Construction have made excellent progress and the project is on track.

“Year Nine have selected their options and are looking forward to using the new facilities as they begin their GCSE courses.”

