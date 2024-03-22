Chance to join two events in Biggleswade to help tackle climate emergency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two events are being held for those interested in helping tackle the effects of climate change in the Biggleswade and surrounding area.

The first is Carbon Literacy for the Community – a free in person full day’s training at the Biggleswade Orchard Centre tomorrow, Saturday, March 23. The event has been organised by Central Beds Council and Groundwork East with the aim of making people aware of the cost of climate change in everyday activities, and how emissions of carbon and other greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere can be reduced with individual and organisational changes. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second is a Community Energy information event from 6pm to 8pm on March 27 at the Weatherly Centre in Biggleswade. Central Beds Council has teamed up with Community Energy South to support the development of community- led renewable energy projects throughout Central Bedfordshire. The focus will be on discussing how people can collectively address the challenges posed by climate change as they strive to place communities at the heart of change, forging a path towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

Join two climate change events in the Biggleswade area

The meeting will be addressed by representatives from Community Energy South and Cllr Tracey Wye, Central Bedfordshire’s executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, who will explain how the initiative fits within the council’s sustainability plan. There will also be an opportunity to talk with individuals from established community energy groups already operating in the area.