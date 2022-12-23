Charity providing lifeline support to Bedfordshire families receives bumper Christmas donation

A charity providing lifeline support to Bedfordshire families received a bumper Christmas donation.

Staff from Sandy and Biggleswade Children’s Centre, along with members of Flitwick Children’s Centre, teamed up with the Need Project to pack parcels of food collected from local supermarkets, businesses, schools, and community members and groups. Around 800 Christmas food parcels and 400 everyday essential food parcels have been packed and delivered to the needy in the two weeks running up to Christmas.

The Need Project also continued to provide everyday essential food parcels containing pasta, rice and tea and coffee, as well as tinned food and biscuits. Christmas presents were donated and delivered to those children who would otherwise have gone without.

Donations from Sandy and Biggleswade Children’s Centre. Image: CBC.

Gordon Hamilton, from the Need Project, said: “We are very grateful to the Children’s Centre and other teams of volunteers who pick and pack the Christmas food parcels every year. Joining together with teams from community groups enables us to ensure the families in need are provided for.”

Centre manager Cathy Brighton and her team from Sandy and Biggleswade Children’s Centre joined the Need project to deliver the parcels to families who are already known to and who use the children’s centre. The Need Project is based in Stotfold with hubs in Sandy, Cranfield, Flitwick and Gamlingay and aims to support people in and around Central Bedfordshire who are facing financial hardship by providing food parcels. Fresh fruit, vegetables and bread are also available weekly at local distribution points for families to top up their food parcels.

