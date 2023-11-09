Charity to host special event for people across Beds to remember and celebrate loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sue Ryder charity is inviting people to celebrate and remember loved ones at a special winter remembrance event next month.

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire (previously known as Lights of Love) will take place at Bedford School, on Monday, December 18 and welcomes anyone who wishes to remember and celebrate the lives of people who have died. The event will start at 7.30pm.

Featuring readings, poems and live music performances, the event will be led by Spiritual Care Coordinator, Birgitte Grace, and will include a moment for reflection.

The gathering gives the opportunity for people to come together alongside others who are also living with loss with guests invited to make a dedication in memory of someone special, which will be displayed at the event.

Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Bedfordshire is free to attend and open to anyone who wishes to remember a loved one, regardless of when they died or if they were a former patient of Sue Ryder.

Portia Willock, Community Fundraising Officer at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We are looking forward to inviting members of the community to our Celebrate a Life Thames Valley event.

"This is an opportunity to come together and celebrate the life of someone special, that gives people a space to remember and have their loved one acknowledged.”

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to 8,100 people across the country, including from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. The charity also launched its Grief Kind Spaces to encourage people to talk about their experiences of grief.

Sue Ryder provides a range of online bereavement support, including free video counselling delivered through trained bereavement counsellors; an online community forum offering 24-hour peer to peer support and a wide range of advice and resources for people who are grieving or supporting someone through bereavement.