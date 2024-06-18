Check out this traditional village pub for sale in the heart of Bedfordshire countryside

The Chequers is an unopposed public house located at the centre of the charming village of Wrestlingworth

If you fancy running your own business – from behind the bar of your favourite local pub, then this could be for you.

The Chequers is a charming Grade II listed village pub which falls within the Wrestlingworth Conservation Area. The two-storey building benefits from a rear single storey extension, under a pitched tiled roof and is for sale as an ‘unopposed traditional village pub’ at a freehold price of £350,000.

The property, which is offered with vacant possession, offers flexible trade areas, well-equipped kitchen, grassed trade garden and refurbished three bedroom private accommodation.

The ground floor trade space provides a well-presented main bar area, with central wooden servery and space for around 40 covers, with mix of wood and tiled flooring and two fireplaces. There is also a well-equipped commercial kitchen and adjoining prep area along with a substantial lower ground floor cellar. Refurbished male and female toilets are also located on the ground floor.

The first floor private accommodation has been recently renovated and offers three bedrooms, one with en suite, living room and three-piece bathroom. There is also an enclosed private garden at the rear of the property.

Externally, the pub patio area has also been renovated and extended to provide up to ten picnic benches, with a smoking shelter along with a single storey outbuilding to the rear of the site. This is currently used for storage.

Private parking is available for up to 12 vehicles, along with grassed trade garden for a further 40 plus covers.

The site is approximately 0.28 acres with a pedestrian right of way over the pub car park for access to the rear land for the benefit of the parish council.

This delightful Grade II listed property offers flexible trade areas which offer a wealth of character features.

The business is open and trading and represents an excellent ‘turnkey’ operation with the opportunity for a new purchaser to continue the existing business and build on the food offering to the local community and wider catchment.