Children could win £50 in Lego vouchers by taking part in a summer reading challenge

Libraries in Central Bedfordshire are once again running the popular challenge – which will run from Friday, July 21 to Saturday, September 9.

All they have to do to take part is read six library books, e-books or magazines, or listen to audio books of their choice over the summer school holiday.

They will be rewarded with stickers along the way – and youngsters aged four to 16 who complete the challenge will be entered into a lucky dip at their library for the chance to win £50 in Lego vouchers.

All children who complete the challenge will be rewarded with a certificate, stickers and a medal.

This year the summer reading challenge is called ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ because it is themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

There will also be fun activities at local libraries over the summer including table-top sports game crafts with Kaye Mahoney; yoga for children run by Happy Little Yogi; and a visit from Matt Oldfield, co-author of Ultimate Football Heroes.

To take part, children can sign up at their nearest library at any time during the challenge. If they don’t already have a library card they can join on the day or join the virtual library online.

