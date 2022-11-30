The Shannon Express Chorus is inviting residents to the Wimpole Stables on Sunday, December 4, for some seasonal fun, while it will be a chance for potential singers to see the group in action.

A choir spokesman said: "Why not come and see us on a Thursday evening at 7.30pm? If your image of barbershop is four guys in straw boaters and stripey blazers, think again! Come and see what modern barbershop is all about – popular songs in unaccompanied four-part harmony. Didn’t think you could sing? Nor did we till we tried; lots of help provided."