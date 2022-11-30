Choir holds winter concert and appeals for new members
A Biggleswade choir is heading full steam ahead into the New Year as it is holding a winter concert and appealing for new members in 2023.
The Shannon Express Chorus is inviting residents to the Wimpole Stables on Sunday, December 4, for some seasonal fun, while it will be a chance for potential singers to see the group in action.
The choir has recently moved locations and is now based at Stratton Upper School, Biggleswade, after spending the previous 43 years in Potton.
A choir spokesman said: "Why not come and see us on a Thursday evening at 7.30pm? If your image of barbershop is four guys in straw boaters and stripey blazers, think again! Come and see what modern barbershop is all about – popular songs in unaccompanied four-part harmony. Didn’t think you could sing? Nor did we till we tried; lots of help provided."
The choir will be performing at Wimpole Stables on December 4 at 2pm.
For more information, please contact: [email protected]