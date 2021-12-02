Christmas is here as Sandy and Biggleswade's festive lights are switched on

Christmas has officially started in Sandy and Biggleswade as the towns' Christmas lights were switched on!

After a year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, people from across the community braved the wintery weather to enjoy the events - which included live entertainment, Christmas markets, fair ground rides and more.

In Biggleswade, the festivities started early in the afternoon with the Ivel Valley School and Biggleswade Academy choirs cheering up the crowds with their carols.

Biggles FM's Jon Godel welcomed the Edward Peake school choir on stage, along with Biggleswade Choral Society, the town's new vicar Reverend Liz Oglesby and Deputy Mayor Cllr Grant Fage.

Following the Christmas message and a rousing rendition of Jingle Bells, the countdown began and the town centre lit up with lights, followed by cheers from spectators.

The evening finished off with the All Ska Saints Band taking over the stage, for a full set of ska and soul music, including a special version of Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer.

And there will be laser light shows from 4.30pm every Friday and Saturday up until Christmas.

Sandy was the scene for a community event on Sunday, organised by the Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights.

Mayor, Councillor Martin Pettitt had the honour of switching on Sandy’s town centre Christmas lighting display with the help of two Carnival Princesses, Thalia Gretel Cahill-Ritter, eight, who is home educated and Georgia Goodwin, seven, who attends Maple Tree Primary.

The Christmas market featured a host of seasonal delights and there was a line-up of live music from local artists and schools, funfair rides and the chance to visit Santa in his grotto.

The mayor thanked everyone who worked so hard to support the event, saying: "Thank you for remaining so committed; for not becoming deterred when it must have seemed that circumstances were conspiring against you and for your resolve in bringing this event back to Sandy and providing a much-needed boost to the community spirit in the lead up to Christmas.”

The timely arrival of a brief real snow shower made the moment of the Christmas lights switch on even more magical.

1. Vocal duo ExAct entertain the crowd. Photo Sales

2. There were lots of stalls and rides to enjoy in Biggleswade Photo Sales

3. Families enjoy the Sandy switch-on Photo Sales

4. Sandy Mayor and Mayoress, and Carnival Princesses Thalia & Georgia Photo Sales