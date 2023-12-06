Christmas sparkle comes to Sandy with the big lights switch-on

Sandy Mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt and Simon the Naughty Snowman. Picture: Carlos Santino - Sandy Photography Club

Sandy town centre is now bathed in Christmas sparkle after the grand switch-on event on Sunday (December 3).

Youngsters from the town’s schools had been practising hard to entertain the crowds with their Christmas songs. Laburnum School opened the event, followed by Maple Tree Primary School, Robert Peel Lower and St Swithun's Church of England VC Primary School. Quintessential Brass played classic tunes and carols, and was joined on stage by Sandy Community Choir. The Blue Rinse Band closed the stage set.

The lights were switched on by mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt with the help of carnival stars Gabriel Jai Dalmeida, 11, and 10-year-old Ennis Dowler.

The Christmas tree and lights on the roundabout. Picture: Carlos Santino - Sandy Photography Club

Santa and his elf Holly Pricklepants were on hand in the grotto to hear children’s Christmas wishes and hand out presents, courtesy of Tesco. Meanwhile, Simon the Snowman and a Christmas fairy helped entertain visitors.

Independent businesses and community groups sold their Christmas treats while Sandy Scout Group provided warming refreshments with traditional burgers and hot dogs.

The event was organised by Sandy Town Council via its Events Working Group.

Cllr Hewitt said: “It was great to see so many people brave the weather and come out to show their support for the event. I want to thank the customers of Brittania Chemists for the fundraising to purchase the wonderful Christmas tree. I would also like to thank the town council staff, councillors, and volunteers, including the 22nd Sandy Air Cadets, for their help with setting up the event and packing away at the end of a long day.”

Quintessential Brass team up with the Sandy Community Choir. Picture: Carlos Santino - Sandy Photography Club

The stage, grotto, selfie wall, Santa’s helper and Simon the Snowman were provided by Event Production Live with Darren Woodhouse as the MC.

Sandy Town Council relies on fundraising through its raffle to fund the event and the proceeds from this year will go towards paying for next year’s switch-on. The raffle will be drawn at the next town council meeting

on Monday, December 11 so there’ still time to purchase a ticket costing £1 or a book of five tickets from the town council offices. Prizes include £150 in cash, a bottle hamper, a meat hamper worth £70 from Franklin’s Farm Shop, a Christmas goody hamper from Gunns Bakery and the Co-op and a festive wreath from CK Nurseries.