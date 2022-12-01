'Christmas spirit well and truly in the air' at Sandy Christmas lights switch on

On Sunday (November 27), the Mayor, Councillor Martin Pettitt, led the countdown on stage in the Market Square with two child Carnival Stars - Gabriel Jai Dalmeida, age 10, from St Swithun’s Primary School and Ennis Dowler, age nine, from Maple Tree Primary school. The "beautiful Christmas tree, along with the streetlights and roundabout illuminations", were lit up for all the Sandy community to enjoy.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "The band ‘Happy Hour’ were rocking out to some favourite classics (also with earlier music from Simon Baker and Exact Vocal Duo). We had fantastic performances from schools (Maple tree, Laburnum, William Peel, St Swithun’s), hot festive beverages were warming the hands of many, and some daring residents were being flung all around and upside down by the amazing rides - not to mention the wide array of stalls!

"The festivities ran into the evening, also with an incredible display of decorated Christmas trees in the Tree Festival at St Swithun’s Church – some entrants highlighting poignant issues such as waste management; with plenty of modern and unique decoration styles! We at Sandy Town Council are honoured to be involved with such a popular and loved event. We already cannot wait for next year."

The Christmas Lights Switch-On in Sandy. Credit: Nicola Sewell, Town Clerk.

The council wishes to thank the Friends of Sandy Christmas lights "for assisting to organise such a wonderful event", the Air Cadets for helping it to set up and pack down, and to all the volunteers and staff who helped make the afternoon an enjoyable and safe event.