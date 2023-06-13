The Care Quality Commission found Active Support Clifton Ltd, good in four key areas and outstanding on the way it responds to clients.

And its staff are thrilled. A spokesman for Active Support Clifton based at Cedar Court in Church Street in the village said: “We are absolutely elated with the report and rating, it is a wonderful feeling supporting individuals to form strong peer groups, grow in confidence, and live the life they chose, taking positive risks knowing they are in a safe and well supported environment, the service we provide is bespoke to each individual, everyone has a voice and a choice, we really do have the best job in the world!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company, which registered in January 2022, is a respite service where people stay for short periods of time of up to 14 days at a time supporting autistic people and people living with a learning disability. People have access to their own bedroom when they stay at the service and share communal areas such as a lounge, kitchen and garden. The service was supporting 10 people.

Inspectors said: “Reasonable adjustments were made so that people could be fully involved in discussions about their support. Staff communicated with people in their identified and preferred methods.

“People benefitted from an interactive and stimulating home environment and were supported not to feel isolated. People were supported to use the service with other people who they had built meaningful and lasting friendships with.

“Staff supported people to be independent if this was their choice. The staff team had a focus on supporting people to learn and maintain new skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People were being supported to pursue their interests and achieve their aspirations and goals. The staff team were exceptionally effective at supporting people to do this.

The report found staff had the training and knowledge to support people effectively. “This had led to some fantastic outcomes for people, such as being supported to take part in recreational pastimes they had not been able to do for some time.

“People's support plans fully reflected their range of needs and promoted their wellbeing and enjoyment of life. Staff supported people to assess any risks they might face in a safe way and supported people to take positive risks.

“Staff encouraged people to try new things which may enhance their wellbeing and enjoyment of life. People and their relatives told us about the significant and positive impact this has on them/ their family member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Feedback from people and relatives about the service was exceptionally positive.

“The registered manager and staff team were passionate about continually improving the service and supporting people to achieve their goals and aspirations.

“Staff worked hard to achieve good quality care and good outcomes for people. This had led to some amazing experiences for people who were truly at the centre of every aspect of their support when they stayed at the service.”