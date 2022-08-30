Clifton father whose son was diagnosed with aggressive brain tumour takes on Leighton Buzzard Walk of Hope

Determined Mark Dilley will be taking part in the canal-side challenge in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire on Saturday, September 24, to honour his family's fight after his son, Adam Dilley, was told he had cancer just two months before his baby was born.

63-year-old Mark will walk 11-miles walk along the Grand Union Canal from The Three Locks pub, Stoke Hammond, to The Grove Lock pub, near Leighton Buzzard, as he hopes to raise £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Mark, who owns and runs Abacus Workplace Supplies with wife Wendy, said: “What Adam’s been through is heart-breaking and, as parents, we’ve had to be stoic and put on a brave face.

Mark Dilley (left) and, right, with his son Adam and grandson Alfie. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

"He wants to get on with his life and is back at work now but he isn’t allowed to drive so, with his partner Tasha also not being able to, when he can’t get a lift, I take him or pick him up. Wendy’s and Tasha’s parents also help with getting them to places such as medical appointments and supermarkets.

“Adam’s very pragmatic; he has down days like we all do but just gets on with things. He’s very matter-of-fact about what he’s going through and we couldn’t be more proud of him. All of Adam’s family and friends are just in awe of him."

Adam, 31, of The Wixams, near Bedford, was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma (GBM) in October last year following a visit to Specsavers in Biggleswade, where an optician discovered a swelling behind his left eye. He had been experiencing severe headaches and blurred vision for many months.

Adam and Alfie. Image: Brain Tumour Research.

Adam, who works at GKN aerospace in Luton, underwent a craniotomy in November, which was filmed as part of the BBC 2 series Surgeons: At the Edge of Life. He then underwent several weeks of radiotherapy followed by months of chemotherapy, which ended this month (August).

In December, he and his partner Tasha celebrated the arrival of their son, Alfie.

Now, eight months on, and Adam is now awaiting his next MRI scan to see if his tumour is stable and what further treatment, if any, is available to him.

Mark added: “Brain Tumour Research has been there for us since the start.

"There are cancers that appear to get a lot of publicity whilst brain tumours seem to lag behind in that respect, which isn’t right."

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Adam’s story is a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours, which kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, have been allocated just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Mark’s support."

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind donations and messages of support, including Luton Town players, and boxers including Anthony Joshua.

To support Mark’s fundraising: www.facebook.com/donate/796480291712178

To support Adam and Tasha: www.gofundme.com/f/the-fight-of-my-love-adam-dilley