One of the rare breed sheep died and several others may have to be put down

The owner of a cockerpoo dog has been condemned for allowing it to chase a flock of rare breed sheep on the hills above Shillington – leaving one dead and others injured.

One sheep was chased to its death on Sunday, and several others may have to be put down after being injured during the horrific incident at Pegsdon Hills, as other dog walkers were verbally abused by the owner who refused to put their animal on a lead.

Advertisement

In a statement The Wildlife Trust, which runs the nature reserve, said: “A dog attack saw one sheep killed and more badly injured and traumatised at Pegsdon Hills, these may also lose their lives. This is the fourth attack at this nature reserve this year and serves as a vital warning to all dog owners to always keep dogs on leads anywhere near livestock - especially sheep as the lambing season approaches.”

The Trust's flock was chased by the dog for more than 20 minutes. One of the sheep died after breaking its neck falling down a steep gully and two suffered bites and mauling on their back legs and are now severely traumatised.

The Trust said: “The dog concerned was a black cockerpoo which was off lead and lacking any form of control by its owners; people at the scene who challenged the owners were met with a volley of abuse.

“Sadly this is the fourth attack this year at the same site – last year there were only four dog attack incidents here all year – so clearly dog owners need firmly reminding that any dog on any nature reserve where there is livestock present must have their dogs on leads at all times. Pegsdon Hills requires dogs on lead all year round as there are frequently sheep grazing the slopes - there is recent new signage stating this fact so the public should be fully aware and have no excuse to ignore these signs.”

Advertisement

Reserves officer Rich Knock said: "I received a call from people witnessing the cockerpoo chasing the sheep, who told the owners to get their dog under control and on lead, only to be be met with abuse. Very sadly by the time I arrived - 20 minutes after the call, one sheep had broken its neck in a fall and trying to check the flock proved very difficult at they were all so badly traumatised; at least two have bad mauling on their hind quarters and may not survive and at present there are possibly another two missing. It's getting really serious as it seems more and more people are walking here with dogs off lead.

"We have a wonderful group of volunteer sheep checkers who help look after the flock; they are now understandably becoming wary and nervous about continuing doing this work as they receive such frequent abuse when, entirely legitimately, requesting of any owners whose dogs are running free to put them on a lead."

Advertisement

Pegsdon’s already pregnant ewes were luckily off site at the weekend being scanned.