Come and meet Father Christmas at Biggleswade craft fair for Cancer Research

Families can visit Biggleswade Social Club on November 26 and 27 from 10am to 3pm, where there will be festive music, refreshments and a postbox to the North Pole.

On the Sunday, from 12pm until 2pm, there will be also be a facepainter, snowman and Father Christmas.

Hayley French, of the Stitchin Craft Cabin, said: "I run craft fairs at Biggleswade Social club where we have local small businesses and we raise money for Cancer Research UK by raffle and refreshments. We have a two-day Christmas Fair coming up on November 26 and 27 with a Santa visit planned for the 27th.