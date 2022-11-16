Come and meet Father Christmas at Biggleswade craft fair for Cancer Research
Biggleswade residents are invited to enjoy festive fun at a Christmas Christmas Craft Fair for Cancer Research UK.
Families can visit Biggleswade Social Club on November 26 and 27 from 10am to 3pm, where there will be festive music, refreshments and a postbox to the North Pole.
On the Sunday, from 12pm until 2pm, there will be also be a facepainter, snowman and Father Christmas.
Hayley French, of the Stitchin Craft Cabin, said: "I run craft fairs at Biggleswade Social club where we have local small businesses and we raise money for Cancer Research UK by raffle and refreshments. We have a two-day Christmas Fair coming up on November 26 and 27 with a Santa visit planned for the 27th.
"As this is our last one of the year we would like to try to get as many people in as possible to help raise as much for Cancer Research UK, and to also support as many of our local small businesses as possible."