Come on Nadine: Pianist spoofs Dexys Midnight Runners' classic to ask Mid Bedfordshire MP to go
As more and more people join the call for Mid Beds MP Nadine Dorries to step down, one pianist and singer has joined the ranks with a rather novel take.
Augusta Lees – who posts a plethora of parodies on her YouTube channel – has adapted Dexys Midnight Runners’ number one hit Come on Eileen from 1982.
And she’s inserted her own lyrics:
Come on Nadine
Thought you swore that you'd leave?
This postponement's obscene
Have you done anything?
Year long recess?
Yeah, Mid Beds unimpressed
Have some mercy
Please get gone now Nadine
And she’s posted the whole song on X (formerly Twitter).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earlier this week, we revealed how Shefford Town Council has joined Flitwick Town Council in calling for her to resign
LBC Radio also placed adverts in our sister title Bedford Times and Citizen asking if anyone had seen the MP. There are also signs around the constituency calling for her to go.
Unlock Democracy has urged the standards commissioner to launch a probe into Dorries, who was briefly culture secretary under Boris Johnson’s government.
In a series of tweets in June, Dorries – who was elected as MP for the Mid Bedfordshire in 2005 – said she would not officially resign until she had access to information regarding an expected peerage under Johnson’s resignation honours.