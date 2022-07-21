Competition for Sandy and Beeston children to design mosaic celebrating Platinum Jubilee

The piece will be paid for using s106 (developer contribution) funding, which has been allocated to a public art.

The council, in partnership with Sandy Library and Let’s Get Going, has launched a competition, asking the children of Sandy and Beeston to create a design "in celebration of this historic occasion", which can be converted into a mosaic.

Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt said: "This is an exciting opportunity, in this special year, for the young people of Sandy to contribute towards the creation of a work of art which will be looked at and admired for many years to come.

The competition poster, and right, Her Majesty the Queen during a visit to Bedfordshire.

"I look forward greatly to viewing all the entries and in due course to the creation of the mosaic when it takes its place and becomes part of Sandy's heritage.”

There are two age categories: six to 11 years and 12 to 16 years.

The winner from each age group will receive an award and the overall winner will have their design made into a mosaic which will be installed in the town centre.

Madeline Phippen from Sandy Library said: “We are looking forward to welcoming children and families during the school holidays to come along and take part in our many craft sessions.”

Let’s Get Going are pleased to support this competition and children will be able to create their designs at their Community Day, at Bedford Road Recreation Ground on Sunday, September 18.

A template on which children can draw their design is available from the council office at 10 Cambridge Road, at Sandy Library, or it can be downloaded from the council’s website.

Please make sure to include the child’s name and age, and a parent or guardian's name, phone number, and email address on the reverse.

Designs can be dropped off at the Town Council offices or Sandy Library.

Alternatively, they can be emailed to: [email protected].