Congratulations to diamond Potton couple celebrating 60 years of wedding bliss

John and Valerie Penfare celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family meal

Diamond couple John and Valerie Penfare have celebrated 60 years of wedding bliss.

The couple marked the milestone anniversary on January 6 with a special celebration meal organised by their family.

John and Valerie Penfare (ne Lindsell) were married at Jesus Church Forty Hill Enfield, and moved to Biggleswade with daughter Julia in 1964 where their son Timothy was born.

The happy couple pictured on their wedding day

And they have remained in Bedfordshire ever since, making their home in Sandy, Great Barford, Little Staughton and now Potton since the year 2000.

John, 82, worked as a Design Engineer for a number of companies around the area starting at Smart and Brown.

Val, who celebrates her 80th birthday next month, trained as a Teacher at Bedford College and taught at Westfield School in Bedford and then Sandy Upper School for 18 years.

They were both founder members of Sandy Badminton Club. Val is Vice President of Biggleswade W.I. and organises their Lunch Club.

Asked what advice they would give to newlyweds, they couple said: "Have respect for the beliefs and thoughts of each other, discuss differences rather than have an argument and share everything."