Sandy Secondary School

Central Bedfordshire Council has begun a consultation on plans to add a specialist resource provision to Sandy Secondary School.

The provision would provide up to 24 places for students with recognised cognitive and learning difficulties.

It would be attached to the mainstream secondary school, which as of autumn 2024 has 1,210 pupils on the roll.

The provision would provide the opportunity and space for children and young people to have additional support or separate lessons during the school day.

Formerly known as Sandy Upper School, it achieved a grading of Good from Ofsted in June this year, and celebrated its 50th year of education on the site in September 2024.

The school ran a formal consultation on the plans in the spring, which received strong support.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services and community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are committed to making sure every child in Central Bedfordshire has access to the education and support they deserve.

“Creating this new resource provision at Sandy Secondary School is another vital step in meeting the growing need for specialist places and helping families in the local community.”

This is now the formal statutory notice phase of the consultation with parents, carers and community members having until September 23 to have their say.

A final decision would be made by the council’s executive at their October committee meeting, with the provision due to open in the same month if it is approved.

For more details about the proposal and to respond to the consultation visit the Central Bedfordshire Council website.

