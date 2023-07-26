Consultation over plans to close Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey railway station ticket offices extended

The consultation over the planned closure of rail ticket offices has been extended.

Originally, you had until today (Wednesday) to let Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) know how you feel about the plans – but the consultation has been given another five weeks.

GTR plans to move ticket office staff out from behind traditional ticket office windows, on to the station concourses.

It said the proposals reflect the way customers buy tickets now – with most people buying them online or from ticket machines.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for GTR, said just one in 10 tickets is now bought at a ticket office.

She added: “This is a real opportunity to modernise and improve the experience of our customers. Our colleagues would continue to have a really valuable role in helping passengers – these proposals aim to enhance the excellent work they do."