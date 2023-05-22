Could you have cash in the attic - find out at free antiques valuation event in Langford

If you’ve ever wondered what that family treasure or quirky collectable might be worth – here’s your chance to find out.

A free antiques valuation event is set to be held at value garden centre Cherry Lane Langford next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cherry Lane has teamed up with W&H Peacock Auctioneers & Valuers for the event, which will be held on Tuesday, June 13 from 11am to 3pm.

Expert Lindsay Taylor at work

Expert valuers Matthew Baker and Lindsay Taylor will be on hand to assess your treasures for free – and potentially unleash a windfall.

Matthew said: “I hope the people of Langford will take advantage of this opportunity at Cherry Lane. With a cost-of-living crisis upon us, it’s a simple way to turn unwanted objects into cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Delve into the attic and under the bed and dig out any antique or vintage wares. Often it’s the thing you least expect that turns out to be valuable. Every week at W&H Peacock, we discover valuable items that have been long forgotten, found in charity shops or picked up at car boot sales for pennies. Maybe June 13th could be your lucky day.”

Laura Chapman, events manager for Cherry Lane, said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our Bygones with Value valuation and auction consignment event with W&H Peacock. This is a great opportunity to dig out those heirlooms and other items which are stowed away at home and have them professionally assessed. Who knows what priceless items may get brought in here at Cherry Lane?”