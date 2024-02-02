Sandy Cemetery. Image: Google Maps

The second phase of the Sandy cemetery extension project is to go ahead after the council approved a loan to cover the £280,000 estimated cost.

A council spokesperson said it was crucial to progress with the work as the existing site is calculated to reach full capacity within the next three years.

The council has approved the application of a loan – with a 20-year repayment term – to the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB).

Repayments will come from its rolling Capital Fund, which is replenished annually and means a precept increase will not be necessary.

The CDS Group – who undertook the planning and design of Phase One of the project – have been given the go-ahead for Phase Two.

Mayor councillor Joanna Hewitt said: "This expansion will allow us to continue to honour the memories of our loved ones and ensure a dignified resting place for future generations. The project also reflects our commitment to sustainable environmental practices with planting schemes that will encourage and support local wildlife and flora.”

In 2009 the council reviewed its cemetery capabilities and realised it was in danger of running out of space if full burials and cremations continued at the the current rate. There was a lengthy process to investigate requirements to provide for future generations and Phase One of the Cemetery Extension Project was started.