Council give bin collection update as it's going to be scorchio in Central Bedfordshire

By Clare Turner
Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
Bin crews are setting out early next week as temperatures in Central Beds look set to climb.

On Monday (June 30) and Tuesday (July 1), we could be looking at 30.5C (87F) and 30C (86F) before it gets a little cooler during the rest of the week.

So, to help waste crews during the warm weather, collections will start earlier in the morning on those two days.

Place your bins at the kerbside by 6am on your collection day, or put them out the night before.

Bedford has no plans to make changes to rounds but bin crews will be taking out more water with them than usual. Residents are asked to put their bins out by 6am on their collection day – or the night before – as they always are.

