Council introduces innovative surface dressing programme on roads - including Biggleswade Road in Potton

It will help stop potholes from forming
By Clare Turner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Roads across Central Bedfordshire are going to be smoother as a raft of resurfacing works take place this summer.

Central Bedfordshire Council is upgrading the condition of more than 70 roads.

And for the first time, it’s trialling an innovative surface dressing called Lockchip which stops loose chippings.

An example of the surface dressing being done by Central Beds CouncilAn example of the surface dressing being done by Central Beds Council
You can find a list of the roads being surface dressed here

They will include Biggleswade Road in Potton; Edworth Road in Langford; and Vinegar Hill in Sandy.

Surface dressing is a nationally-recognised maintenance technique for sealing a road, improving skid resistance and preventing water from getting under the surface – and, more importantly, is crucial to help stop potholes from forming.

The council says it will help save money too – as resurfacing costs around 12 times more per mile.

On urban roads it can be completed within two to three hours – and on rural sites it usually takes less than a day.

Yellow advance warning signs will be put up 10 days prior to any works starting.

