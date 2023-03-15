Tributes have been paid to former Biggleswade mayor Tim Woodward – "an outstanding councillor who gave his all” for the community.

After being medically retired following a couple of strokes, Mr Woodward died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, March 7.

A well-known figure in the area, he served as a town councillor from 2007 to 2017, as deputy mayor in 2010, and as mayor from April 2011 to April 2013. He was also a Central Bedfordshire Councillor from 2012 to 2019, representing the ward of Biggleswade South.

Tim Woodward during his time as Mayor of Biggleswade.

Grant Fage, mayor of Biggleswade, told the Chronicle: "Cllr Tim Woodward was an outstanding councillor who gave his all for Biggleswade. Those who served alongside him speak highly of his intelligence and impressive knowledge of the town, coupled with a calm and decent nature.

"A town councillor for many years, and a Central Bedfordshire councillor for Biggleswade South, Cllr Woodward never shied away from confronting the big challenges facing our town and represented his residents with pride.

"One councillor recounted a time when Cllr Woodward was serving as mayor, he'd been unwell but was determined to speak at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday. Despite everything, he made it to the service and addressed the town brilliantly – a testament to Cllr Woodward's resilience and his commitment to Biggleswade.

"On behalf of all at Biggleswade Town Council, and on behalf of the residents he served so well, we owe Cllr Tim Woodward a huge debt of gratitude. He will be sorely missed."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “We are saddened by the passing of Tim Woodward who was elected to CBC on November 15, 2012, for Biggleswade South and he served until 2019. During this time he also sat on Corporate Resources Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Biggleswade Joint Committee.

