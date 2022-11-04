Crowdfunder launched to help pay for poorly Biggleswade puppy's 'eyewatering' vet bills

A Biggleswade couple with a poorly puppy has launched a crowdfunder to help pay for his “eyewatering” vet bills.

Four-month-old French Bulldog, Blue, is suffering from an enlarged stomach and intestines, causing him to vomit violently and meaning several expensive trips for medical care. His owners, Dilek Emir and Stefanie Skalecki are struggling to pay despite both working full-time, and are appealing to the community for help.Dilek said: "We've only had Blue six weeks; we chose him from a baby and he's like our child. It's mentally draining on both of us and we've been so worried. He has to have special food now and since being away at the vet's he's become very clingy; we can't really leave him alone. We're paranoid about him throwing up in the middle of the night and he can't socialise with our families as he may get overexcited and regurgitate his food."

Blue was first rushed to the vet on Wednesday, October 12, because he was vomiting. The staff believed it was indigestion or that he'd eaten something he shouldn't have. However, Blue didn't stop regurgitating his food, so he saw an out-of-hours vet later that day, and again on the Thursday.

Blue the French Bulldog.

By 11pm Thursday night, he had been transferred to a specialist vets unit near Hitchin, who were desperately trying to find the cause.

Dilek said: "From the x-ray, they could see that his stomach was overly enlarged for a puppy of his age."

Brave Blue had to stay at the specialist vets for a few days, with staff believing that he has Pyloric Stenosis - a narrowing of the pyloric opening, where the stomach contents are moved into the small intestine. But if this area becomes increasingly thickened, it can cause obstruction, resulting in vomiting and weight loss.

Unable to claim on insurance, Dilek has paid the bills – around £7,000 so far – thanks to her mother-in-law, but the couple needs to pay her back; not an easy task as living costs soar. Meanwhile, with no quick cure, Blue faces bills for medication, tests, special food, and potential surgery when he's older.

Advertisement

Dilek said: "We are forever indebted to those who have kindly donated and forever grateful for everyone's generosity."