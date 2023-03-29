Claire Titmus has become a social media sensation offering daily messages of guidance on her Instagram @the_crystal_bar where she has amassed over 100,000 followers.

And after launching The Crystal Bar in Potton 2019, her business quickly became a success story with a new chapter opening when she was approached to write a book.

The book, The Crystal Year, includes easy-to-follow positivity-led rituals and affirmations along with crystal information.

Advanced crystal healer Claire Titmus has just published a new book

It was published last month with a USA release scheduled for April – and will also be translated into Portuguese and German.

Claire said: “I started The Crystal Bar in late 2019 just before the pandemic struck. I was inspired to do so as I wanted to help others find crystals to support their wellbeing and lives. Little did I know how much this would be needed over the coming years.

“I set up my Instagram account and fast discovered a community of people with a love of crystals which spanned the world, people who were craving support and guidance.

“So I started using my Instagram and Facebook platform to provide free messages of the day, crystal knowledge and guidance. These are still popular today, helping others with both their emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

She added: “Then in November 2021 I was approached by Quadrille publishing to pen a book for them. They asked me to submit a chapter and I was commissioned soon after.

"It was a labour of love, bringing the knowledge to paper to help those who love spirituality, the seasons and crystals feel empowered to take control of certain aspects of their lives. It’s been truly wonderful hearing from those who have so far benefited.”

As well as her new book Claire has since written articles on the subjects of crystals and affirmations for Happiful Magazine and Therapy Directory.