Chef Nazrul Islam from the Biggles Lounge in Biggleswade proved he was hot stuff when he took the top spot at a national awards event.

The chef at the Shortmead Street restaurant was voted Best Curry Chef of the Year at the Curry Life Awards, staged by Curry Life magazine in partnership with Just Eat.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr Islam said: "What a great tribute for us to be recognised in this way. The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

L - R: Broadcaster Angela Rippon, Owner Shahidul Islam Niton and Chef Nazrul Islam from the Biggles Lounge, Celebrity Chef Atul Kochhar, Emdadul Hoque Tipu from Unisift, President of CBI Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE and Journalist Broadcaster Mike Bushell.

He added: "Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve. I'd like to thank everyone who has played a part in achieving this top honour."

Commenting on the importance of the awards, President of the CBI and Chairman of Cobra Beer, Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, said: "Like many business sectors over the past couple of years, the hospitality industry has been through the wringer because of the Covid pandemic.

"It is great to see it not only emerging from this dark period but also leading the way for other business sectors. Now that the economy is gathering momentum, it is truly heart-warming and instructive to hear of some of the stories of innovation, and pure hard work, emerging from this year's Curry Life Awards.

The Curry Life Awards celebrate the unique fusion cuisine of Indian food in the UK and are part of a wider organisation that organises the British Curry Festival around the world.

Editor of Curry Life Media Group, Syed Belal Ahmed, said: "Over the years we have been staging the awards, we have seen a major stepping up of standards and quality being offered to customers-to the point where several restaurants are in a position to challenge for accolades such as Michelin stars.

"One of the major aims of the awards has always been to highlight best practice going on across the country – so that everyone has the opportunity to learn from the best - and that indeed has always been a driving principle behind Curry Life itself.

"That so many owners have chosen to use their lockdown time to invest in their businesses, and raise standards, is a real credit to the perseverance and ingenuity of all involved.

"We are delighted to recognise these efforts through the Curry Life Awards."