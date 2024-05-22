Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings is being celebrated in Sandy.

Sandy Town Council is hosting several events to commemorate the D-Day anniversary, on June 6, to honour the bravery of all those who risked their lives in the final big push before the end of the Second World War.

The council is hosting events with the Sandy Historical Research Group, St Swithun’s Church and the Sandy and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Sparks, chairman of the Sandy Branch of the RBL highlighted the significance of celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Paul Middleton with two friends on a recent RBL Poppy ride in Kent. Image: Paul Middleton.

He said: “As this important commemoration nears, it is important that we remember that the Normandy landings were the most extensive invasions in history and involved sea, land and air operations, as part of Operation Overlord.

“The operation began the liberation of France and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front. We commemorate not just the success of this operation, but we also remember the great sacrifices made by all Allied forces, their memory will live on, because we will never forget.”

Around 37 shops in Sandy will decorate their windows with D-Day themes during the week commencing June 3. Some shops will also have special offers for residents who visit their businesses. The Sandy Historical Research Group will hold a week-long exhibition in the Sandy Library to educate visitors about the historical significance of the invasion and provide a deeper understanding of the impact of this pivotal moment in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details on Sandy’s D-Day Celebrations can be found on the Sandy Town Council website and Facebook page.

The line up for the D-Day 80th commemoration in Sandy includes: 9am – flag raising and proclamation at Fayne’s Corner, 7pm – flag raising and proclamation at St Swithun’s Church, 7.10pm – national bell ringing, 7.30pm – church service at St Swithun’s Church including showing of D-Day videos, prayers, veterans’ stories, hymns and exhibition, 9pm – gather at St Swithun’s churchyard for beacon lighting. 9.15pm – beacon lighting.