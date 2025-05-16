Deaths reported to coroners in Bedfordshire and Luton fall by more than a tenth

The number of deaths reported to coroners in Bedfordshire and Luton fell by more than a tenth last year, new figures show.

It comes after a new medical examination system was introduced, which the Ministry of Justice said may have affected the volume of deaths reported to coroners for investigation.

All deaths in England and Wales must be registered with the Registrar of Births and Deaths, and can also be reported to coroners who must investigate if there is reason to believe the cause of death is unknown or the death was violent, unnatural, or occurred in custody or other state detention.

MoJ figures show 1,659 deaths were reported to coroners in the Bedfordshire and Luton coroner area in 2024 – down from 1,939 the previous year.

Of those, 460 (28 per cent) were subject to a post-mortem examination, and 241 (15 per cent) to an inquest.

A post-mortem examination – or autopsy – is a medical procedure to determine the cause of death, while an inquest is a legal investigation into the circumstances of a death, particularly when the cause is unknown or unexplained.

Across England and Wales, 174,878 deaths were reported to coroners last year – a 10% decrease on the previous year, and the lowest figure since records began in 1995.

The MoJ said the introduction of a new examination system, meaning every death is subject either to a medical examiner’s scrutiny or to a coroner’s investigation, may have affected the number of deaths reported to coroners.

Despite the overall drop, 546 deaths in state detention were reported to coroners in England and Wales in 2024 – an 11% increase on 492 the previous year.

Of these deaths, three took place in Bedfordshire and Luton.

All deaths in state detention are subject to a coroner's investigation.

The MoJ said the increase was driven by a 16 per cent rise in deaths of those in prison custody.

A total of 359 deaths in prison custody were reported to coroners last year – up from 309 the year before.

Deborah Coles, director of the charity Inquest, said the rise in prison deaths is "shocking", and called for more focus on coroners' reports on preventable deaths in detention.

She said: "These statistics are a reminder of an ongoing and escalating crisis behind the closed doors of our prisons and mental health hospitals."

She warned the increase in prison deaths "goes hand in hand" with the rise in the number of prevention of future deaths reports issued by coroners in 2024, which are issued when there is a concern action should be taken to reduce or prevent the risk of other deaths occurring in the future.

The MoJ figures show 713 such reports were issued in England and Wales in 2024 – up 25 per cent from 569 the previous year and 404 in 2022.

Coles added: "Without a National Oversight Mechanism to ensure these reports are acted on, preventable deaths will persist.

"We urgently need a system that tracks these recommendations, ensures accountability, and protects lives."

A MoJ spokesperson person said: "All deaths in custody are investigated by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and are subject to a coroner's inquest.

"We will always consider these independent investigations carefully and taken action any concerns."