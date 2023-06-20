Doctor working in hospital office. Medical healthcare concept.

Delays caused by partnership changes have put funding for Lower Stondon’s surgery expansion at risk, a meeting heard.

The business case to use section 106 funding from developments in Central Bedfordshire for the extension and re-configuration of the surgery was approved in August 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report presented the BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) Primary Care Commissioning & Assurance Committee on Friday (June 16) said the expectation was that the project would move forward at pace because of the “practice, parish council and resident pressure on the ICB to sign off approval for the proposal”.

But Nikki Barnes, head of system & ICB estates told the committee: “There have been some partnership changes within the practice, and that’s necessitated a sale and lease back position for the practice.”

Ms Barnes explained that the delays this has caused may mean some of the earmarked section 106 funding pots will reach their expiry dates before the scheme can be delivered.

Dean Westcott, BLMK ICB’s chief finance officer, asked: “How much are we talking about and when does it expire?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Barnes replied: “It’s made up from many multiple pots of section 106, so there are different expiry dates.

“But they are throughout 2023/24, and it’s in the range of around £300,000 against the project that was just under a million pounds. So if that funding were to be lost then the project would have to be significantly de-scoped or it may even undermine the feasibility of the project.

“My estates team are working closely with Central Bedfordshire Council to look at what flexibilities can be used to try and hang on to it as much of that funding to direct it to the project as possible,” she said.

“This is a risk to delivery of the scheme where the planning permission has just lapsed in the last week,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The agent and practice is saying they’re dealing with that. But ultimately, this is a scheme that was approved last year on the basis of quotes last year, the costs will have gone up in the meantime, so it is a risk to how much of that scheme they’ll ultimately be able to deliver.