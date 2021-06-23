Delta variant results in 'difficult decision' to postpone Shuttleworth's Great Balloon Race Extravaganza

Organisers of this weekend’s Great Balloon Race Extravaganza at the Shuttleworth Estate have postponed the event until September in the wake of the Covid-19 delta variant.

Originally scheduled for June 25-27, the event will now be held on September 10-12 at the Bedfordshire venue with the exact same line up of acts, balloons and displays.

Ticket holders have been contacted and will be issued new tickets for the September dates. The organisers will refund ticket holders who are unable to make the new dates.

Bedford has been issued with a Covid warning by the Government and is one of the areas where the delta variant is spreading rapidly and residents are being urged not to travel.

Great Balloon Race Extravaganza event director Adam Faulkner said: “This has been a very difficult decision but the right one. While our event has socially distant measures, we don’t want increase the risk of the variant being spread given there are more than 2,000 people attending.

“We have contacted every ticket holder to notify them of the change and look forward to seeing them in September. If they are unable to attend then contact us to arrange a refund.”

When it does take place, those attending will be treated to seeing the biggest hot air balloons in the UK. Up to 50 balloons of all shapes and sizes will fill the skies across Bedfordshire and beyond before returning for a dazzling night glow display at dusk accompanied by the Ibiza Classics Orchestra.

The extravaganza will also feature a sky dance from a 100ft crane by Incandescence, plus a fireworks display. Socially-distanced measures include allocated plots, hand sanitiser stations, click and collect food and drinks service – via an event app - and additional toilet facilities.