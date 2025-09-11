A mum said her profoundly disabled son was left stranded after his transport failed to show up on the first day of the new school term.

Lisa Doherty said she was angry and upset when her son Conor's school transport failed to show up last Wednesday morning (September 3).

She says the experience caused unnecessary distress for the family, who had no prior warning nor apology, and have now been told a new transport tender won’t even be considered until tomorrow (September 12).

Lisa said: “My son Conor has profound and significant disabilities and has attended Ivel Valley School in Biggleswade since 2021. For three years, his transport has run smoothly via a Central Beds minibus.

Central Beds Council failed to provide transport for SEND pupils at the beginning of the new school term

"But he was left stranded when his school transport simply didn’t arrive on the first day back after the summer holidays.

“We had no advance warning, no phone call, no apology – just silence. After nearly an hour on hold, we were given misleading information and no solution. In the end, I had to drive him myself, not returning home until after 11am, losing valuable working time and incurring extra costs, while still left without clarity on how he would get home."

Ms Doherty has complained to Central Beds Council, her local councillor and MP.

The school transport chaos has since been reported to Ofsted by one of Central Bedfordshire Council’s own councillors over safeguarding concerns relating to special educational needs students. The issues followed changes to Central Bedfordshire Council’s home to school transport services for the autumn term.

Added Lisa: “This is not just about our family. Other children from Flitwick and from my son’s special school have also been affected, and goodness knows how many other vulnerable children across Central Bedfordshire are going through the same ordeal.

"Sadly, this feels like just the latest in a long line of failures by Central Bedfordshire Council towards SEND children and their families. The lack of communication and complete disregard is particularly infuriating - parents are left waiting for transport that never arrives, forced to rearrange work and family commitments, and treated as if our children don’t matter.

“We have since been offered a temporary, unsuitable proposal and told the transport tender won’t even be considered until September 12. Not once has the council apologised. Families of disabled children need more than temporary sticking-plaster solutions - they need safe, reliable, and sustainable transport, delivered with respect and accountability.

“It feels like my son doesn’t matter. Central Bedfordshire Council knew there was a problem yet left us waiting with no contact, no apology, and no solution. Families like ours are forced to pick up the pieces while trying to work, run businesses, and care for other children – it’s a complete disgrace.”

Central Beds Council has been approached for comment, but did not respond by our deadline.

