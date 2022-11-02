Could your dog be a lifesaver? Pet Blood Bank UK is appealing for dogs in Chronicle Country to come forward as blood donors.

Elizabeth Smith Vets, Ickwell Road, Upper Caldecote, is one of the charity’s host venues and is looking for happy, healthy, and confident dogs to register for their donation sessions.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. It collects blood donations from donor dogs across the UK, which then goes towards helping to save the lives of other canines.

The Pet Blood Bank UK team with a brave pooch in the donation room.

A spokesman from Pet Blood Bank UK, said: "Every donation a dog gives can help to save the lives of up to four other dogs. Dogs in Upper Caldecote, as well as all dogs across the UK, have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it, so it really is a vital service."

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy. It is also important that they are confident, enjoy meeting new people, and are comfortable with new experiences. The dogs will go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside in order to minimise risk during the pandemic. The donation itself only takes five to ten minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes. Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet.

The spokesman added: "They even get a goody bag and toy to take home, as well as the pride of being a lifesaver!"

Like humans, dogs have different blood types and negative blood is in very high demand as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. However, with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging. Pet Blood Bank is also calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type. These breeds include German Shepherds, Dobermanns, Flat and Curly Coated Retrievers, Greyhounds, Lurchers, Boxers, Old English Sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.

