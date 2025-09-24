Don't miss Shefford’s Oktoberfest animal charity music festival this weekend
The popular event, which is being held at The Brewery Tap in Shefford on Saturday (September 27), raises thousands of pounds to boost coffers for local animal charity Luna Animal Rescue.
The event is volunteer run with bands, stage hands, and people that set it up and pack it down, all contributing their time for free for their love of animals.
This year’s Oktoberfest starts at 3pm with a great line-up of live music to look forward to featuring some of the area’s best local musicians including No Sleep Til Bedtime, Magenta Slipperz, Dreamwalks, Codename Colin, Jade Green, Mel Quinn, Rich Taylor, Dr Nasty and special guest - DJ KC.
There’ll also be Oktoberfest themed refreshments available with a great selection of German beers on offer along with a German barbecue and speciality sausages. A raffle will also held to help boost funds.
Festival organiser Jade Green, said: “Animal rescues nationwide are on their knees as we are facing a crisis with record amount of animals being abandoned, abused, or handed in.
"And it's the grass roots charities that are solely volunteer run that are working 24/7 to save as many lives as they can. But with vet bills alone costing in the region of £100k a year, fundraisers are the absolute life support to all these rescues.
"Money raised will go to the ever demanding and oh so cutsie cute animals in need at Luna Animal Rescue.”