Dozens of road closures for Biggleswade motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until tomorrow (Tuesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Baldock Services to Astwick – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Baldock – carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until April 1, 2027, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Crown roundabout to Cambourne – carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and narrow lanes for construction & bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from midnight to 6am until April 1, 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots – carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction bypass/new on behalf of National Highways

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 6am tomorrow (Tuesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603, junction – carriageway closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North roundabout to Biggleswade South roundabout – lane closure due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm tonight (Monday) to 5am tomorrow (Tuesday), slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy to Stratford – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm June 24 to 5am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Astwick to Biggleswade – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm June 24 to 5am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tempsford to Hinxworth – lane closure for horticulture on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9am June 30 to 3.30pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to A603 – diversion for local authority works on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council

• A1, from 9pm June 30 to 5am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade to Astwick – lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Biggleswade North to Sandy – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways