Sandy Guild is appealing for new members as it kicks off the year with an exciting speech about upcycling from a Dragon's Den investee.

The four-strong team is currently collecting for Sue Ryder St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, and is holding a series of talks from local artists to raise funds.

The latest event features Dragon's Den businessman, Max McMurdo, which will be held on January 27 to give families eco-friendly advice.

Max McMurdo (left) and Sandy Guild's Christmas Craft event. Photos: Sandy Guild.

Sandy Guild Chair, Gill Shaw, said: "We were founded in 2014 by Jan Osborne who set up a group of friends to offer support and fundraising to local charities and the community.

"This year's chosen charity is St John's Hospice. Jan passed away a couple of years ago from cancer and they were very good to her in her last few months. They took great care.

"Please come along and support us if the speaker is of interest. All the funds go to the hospice."

The Guild has previously supported causes including the Need Project, Sandy Youth Club, and Quince Court, with some of its past events including a Mother’s Day craft morning, a tea tent at Sandy Carnival, an autumn fayre, and Christmas carols in local pubs.

Gill Shaw (right) presenting a cheque to Sue Ryder. Photo: Sandy Guild.

It is currently organising talks and demonstration evenings to be held every two months at the Sandy Council Chambers, and began with a successful demonstration from local artist Sophie Patel in September.

The group's next guest is Max McMurdo, who pitched his eco-friendly furniture design business, Reestore, on Dragons' Den in 2007.

His venture secured a £50,000 investment and two new partners, Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis.

Gill said: "Max was from Sandy will be speaking about upcycling and telling people how they can do it from their home - and perhaps even set up their own business.

Jan Osborne. Photos: Sandy Guild.

"He's been on various TV shows and will be answering any questions you have. The feedback and uptake so far has been good."

Sandy Guild was also busy during the festive season, as it recently donated £185 to the hospice, and held a Christmas craft day with handmade gifts in November.

Gill would like to thank everyone who has supported their fundraising efforts and encourages anyone interested in joining the team to get in touch.

She added: "It's good to get the message out there that there are local people that offer their services, from handmade gifts to upcycling.

"Our aim is to promote Sandy town and the surrounding area, and promote the Guild and show that we are here to help.

"I'm the Chair, so I organise and arrange different events. It's good to do something outside of work and step away to have that balance.

"If you are interested in supporting us, come and join us!"

The talk with Max McMurdo will be held on on Thursday, January 27, at 7.30pm in Sandy Town Council Office.

Tickets are £5 and all profits go to St John's Hospice.

Booking is essential. Email: [email protected] or call 07500 907715.

The Guild is particularly looking for volunteers with marketing and finance skills.