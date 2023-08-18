Drivers and bus passengers warned to expect two weeks of disruption as Arlesey Relief Road work continues

The road is being constructed by John Sisk and Son and its supply chain. Pic: Central Bedfordshire Council

Drivers are being warned to expect two weeks of disruption as work continues on the Arlesey Relief Road.

There will be temporary traffic signals on the High Street and a suspension of all parking between Goodwin Drive and Bates Avenue from Monday (August 21) to September 1, as work is carried out to connect the High Street to the A507 and enable access to a new housing development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Central Beds Council spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption. Please plan your journeys accordingly and give yourself more time if required. We recommend bus users check timings and diversion routes with bus operators.”

Work on this major scheme started in summer 2022. The first phase is a 1.4km link between Arlesey High Street and the A507, creating access to the land known as Chase Farm. This will enable the building of 950 new homes, together with community facilities and future business opportunities.

A new junction is being constructed to connect the High Street to Goodwin Drive. The project will shift traffic from the busy High Street on to the new road to ease congestion and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507.

Dedicated cycleways and footpaths will sit alongside the carriageway and a new bridge over the A507 will complete the route from the town to local schools and the popular Etonbury Woods.

The bridge will feature a viewing platform at tree canopy level and the scheme includes the planting of more than 500 trees and hedgerows.