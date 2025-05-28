Drivers warned of A1 road closure near Biggleswade and Sandy this weekend

The A1 northbound will be closed this weekend from 9pm on Friday, May 30 to 5am on Monday, June 2.

Traffic will be diverted off the A1 at Tempsford and will continue north along St Neots Road through Great Barford. Traffic will then be re-routed west on the A428 via St Neots and rejoin the A1 northbound at Wyboston.

For more details on the road closure and other Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet planned works, visit the National Highways website

