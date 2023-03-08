A couple training for the London Marathon have started to raise funds for a charity that supports people dealing with the loss of a baby.

Trudie and Barry ‘Baz’ King, from Dunton, have chosen to support Aching Arms after learning about its vital work.

When 51-year-old Trudie was younger, she lost her baby and says there was very little support. She said: “They didn't have charities like they have now. You got on with it, and you got sent home. So you weren’t really offered any support.”

Trudie and Baz at the Great North Run

Since then, she says Aching Arms has supported friends and family members going through a similar difficult time, and says she and Baz knew they had to raise money for the charity. Trudie added: “I think just having a support group like they offer to mums would have been such a big help for myself.”

After nearly seven years since her full marathon, Trudie has been training for months alongside Baz to make sure they complete the gruelling 26-mile course around the capital in April.

She said: “It's quite lonely when you're like having to run 15 or 17 miles just the two of you. You haven't got the crowds cheering you on, you've just got your own mind.”

The couple braved minus-three temperatures and have dedicated their Saturdays to running. Trudie added: “I’m enjoying it but it is tough. The weather conditions at the moment haven't been the best.”

While they prepare for the big event, they have taken on other runs, like the Cambridge Half Marathon last Sunday (March 6).