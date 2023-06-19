Plans for 16 houses on the site were rejected

Plans for a social housing development near Dunton are to go to appeal after Central Bedfordshire councillors voted against the scheme.

Grand Union Housing Group had applied for 16 houses on land behind Biggleswade Road in Dunton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But despite Central Bedfordshire Council planning officers recommending the scheme, councillors turned it down in August last year, citing a lack of public transport and over development of the site.

A planning appeal will now take place against a decision by Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC)'s planning committee to refuse the application.

Speaking last year ward councillor Adam Zerny (Independent) said it was wrong to consider "16 units of social housing in a village with no surgery or shops, a very small school with little room for expansion, one pub and only a couple of buses a day to Biggleswade to which there is no pavement. This application should be considered as part of a call for sites to a Local Plan submission, not as a stand alone planning application."

Cllr Tracey Wye (Independent) said: "This application goes against the idea of 'good planning' by putting social housing tucked away behind the existing settlement. It is my understanding that social housing should be mixed into new developments to allow new tenants moving into a small village the best chance of integrating with a close-knit rural community. While social housing is much needed, this scheme appears out of sync with the council's aims for high quality developments. I will emphasis that expanding Dunton when there is no shop, no doctor, no dentist, a school with an uncertain future and a limited bus service, seems to fly in the face of the council's sustainability plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote active travel."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any residents who have already commented on the application should hear from the Planning Inspectorate directly – but can go online and use the case reference 3317184. Alternatively, you can contact the Planning Inspectorate by post at The Planning Inspectorate, 3C, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.