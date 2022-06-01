Dunton woman knits celebratory Platinum Jubilee crown for village church

Kay Baines, 60, took just over a week to knit the showpiece, which is sitting proudly in St Mary Magdalene Church for the community to admire.

Meanwhile, villagers are looking forward to celebrating the Queen's Platinum milestone, especially with a Royal-themed coffee morning in the church from 10am - 11.30am on Thursday (June 2).

Kay said: "Everyone loves the crown and it is in pride of place on the steps leading up to the altar.

"I just love knitting for the church. I made a poppy wreath for the Remembrance Service last year and a Harvest Festival one, too."

Kay only took up knitting four years ago after she inherited some knitting patterns following the death of her mother.

Inspired, she set up a knitting group on Facebook, which now has over 500 members, and founded an additional page for Jubilee knitters.

Impressed by a crown creation she saw on the Facebook page, Kay decided to make one for her church.

She added: "Mum would have loved the crown, she'd have absolutely loved it.

"She loved knitting toys and she used to knit woolly hats for people abroad, and teddy bears for the police. They would give them to lost children in supermarkets and so on, to show them that talking to the police was OK.

"She was diabetic and spent the last four years of her life knitting, as she couldn't do much more."