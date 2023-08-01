Duo with fear of heights and flying will face their fears with a charity wing-walk at Shuttleworth

The pair will be wing-walking - just like Tom Lackey, 94, the world's oldest "wing-walker" (Photo credit should read Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images)

A Shuttleworth man with a phobia of flying and heights will face his fears by wing-walking at 135mph next month.

David Batey and colleague Luis Restrepo, from Enfield, who work at TG Lynes in Enfield, will be strapped to the wings of a plane to fly above the fields of Bedfordshire. They will be raising money for Teens Unite, which supports young people fighting cancer.

Sales executive David, aged 58, said: “I don’t like flying and haven’t been on a plane in more than five years. I will be extremely nervous, there’s no doubt about that, but once I commit to something there’s no turning back.

L to R: David Batey and Luis Restrepo. Picture: TG Lynes

“It’s all for a good cause and I’m hoping I can somehow enjoy the experience!”

Luis, a delivery driver, who is 46 and lives in Enfield, said: “On a scale of one to 1,000, I’d say my fear of heights is 1,000.

“If I go up a small ladder and look down I need help. I just glue myself to it. I went on a rollercoaster 20 years ago and felt like I was having a heart attack. I get goosebumps just thinking about the wingwalk. My family aren’t happy I’m doing it, but I wanted to do something completely out of my comfort zone to help a great charity.

“I’m preparing as much as I can by watching videos of other people wingwalking, but it’ll get more nerve-racking as the day approaches.”

Andrew Ingram, managing director at leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier TG Lynes, said: “I am full of admiration for Luis and David for facing their fears, pushing the boundaries and taking on this terrifying challenge.

“I hope people dig deep and support Teens Unite, which is a fantastic local charity we have had the pleasure of working with over the last 12 months.”

TG Lynes supported Teens Unite with £7,500 worth of product and labour through its Helping Hands campaign last year.

The charity provides people aged between 13 and 24 with the social, emotional, and physical support that is vital to their cancer recovery.