News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Early morning crash closes the A6 at Barton Road, with 'significant' delays

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A6 near Gravenhurst after an early morning crash closed the road.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
The A6 near Gravenhurst is closed both waysThe A6 near Gravenhurst is closed both ways
The A6 near Gravenhurst is closed both ways

The A6 is closed from the Barton le Clay turnoff, following a collision near Sand Lane, at around 6.40am.

Roads in the area are also congested as motorists take other routes.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue who are on the scene, are warning of “significant delays”.

Most Popular

At 8.28 this morning the service tweeted: “Please be aware the A6 is closed in both directions near the Gravenhurst turn due to an RTC.”

Related topics:DriversRTC