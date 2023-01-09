East Beds cricketers celebrate end of successful season with cheque presentation
It was the first event to be held since the pandemic
The East Beds Shield charity cricket competition celebrated the end of a successful season with a cheque presentation.
The evening was held at Sandy Village Hall and was opened by chairman Martin Darlow, with the event the first to be held since the pandemic. Mr Darlow then introduced Charles Whitbread and former MP for North East Bedfordshire, Alistair Burt.
Advertisement
The special guests presented cheques to the value of £500 to the following charities: Gateway Club Biggleswade; Macmillan Cancer Support; Sue Ryder Moggerhanger; Leonard Cheshire Ampthill; Hearts in Beds Cardiac Support; Ampthill Jigsaw Club; Headway Bedford; Amicus Trust; Sight Concern Bedfordshire; Kings Arms Project; Road Victims Trust; Serv Herts and Beds. £200 was also gifted to the Gateway Club in St. Neots.
Mr Turner, a representative from the Road Victims Trust, thanked the East Beds Charity Shield for their gifts and explained that the cheque would support two families for the next 12 months.