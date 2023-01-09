East Beds cricketers celebrate end of successful season with cheque presentation

The East Beds Shield charity cricket competition celebrated the end of a successful season with a cheque presentation.

The evening was held at Sandy Village Hall and was opened by chairman Martin Darlow, with the event the first to be held since the pandemic. Mr Darlow then introduced Charles Whitbread and former MP for North East Bedfordshire, Alistair Burt.

The special guests presented cheques to the value of £500 to the following charities: Gateway Club Biggleswade; Macmillan Cancer Support; Sue Ryder Moggerhanger; Leonard Cheshire Ampthill; Hearts in Beds Cardiac Support; Ampthill Jigsaw Club; Headway Bedford; Amicus Trust; Sight Concern Bedfordshire; Kings Arms Project; Road Victims Trust; Serv Herts and Beds. £200 was also gifted to the Gateway Club in St. Neots.

Smiles all round during the cheque presentation evening at Sandy Village Hall.