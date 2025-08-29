More than 1,000 members of staff working for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) could vote to walk out over new plans to bring in team-based working.

The proposals, if approved, would mean rotas would be redesigned – with staff worried about being moved to different stations.

Union GMB has warned that if no progress is made to address the concerns, ballots for strike action could be sent out by the end of September.

Ashley Foster, GMB regional organiser, said: “Our members are worried about the impact these changes could have on patient safety and their working relationships.

“We have explained our members’ concerns to the Trust, but we cannot force them to listen.

“Ultimately, the Trust must decide between their vanity project and staff welfare. We just hope logic prevails and there is no need for industrial action.”

But Neill Moloney, Chief Executive at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said the team-based working is “being designed to support [its] people, ensuring everyone has access to a compassionate manager and is part of a supportive, collaborative team.”

He explained: “We understand the concerns raised by GMB and are committed to working closely with our staff and unions to get this right.

"We are actively engaging with our people to shape this approach together, aiming to minimise disruption and preserve strong working relationships.

"Above all, patient safety remains our top priority. Any changes will be carefully planned to ensure we continue delivering the highest standards of care."

One GMB member, who works for EEAST, shared their thoughts on the planned changes.

They said: “I’ve worked with the same crewmate almost every day for the last 10 years and we know each other better than our partners at home.

“I know what my crewmate will do before they do it and it’s that level of trust and understanding that lets us work so efficiently.

“I do not understand why they are doing this to us – EEAST just keep saying it will make us happier, but they will not listen to us when we tell them we don’t want it. It’s disrespectful, we aren’t stupid.

“I’ve worked on an ambulance all my working life but if this goes through, I’m done with it.”