Easter craft fair at Biggleswade Social Club will help raise money for hospice
The event will be supporting St John’s Hospice
By Hayley FrenchContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST
Easter fun is coming to Biggleswade Social Club with a two-day craft fair.
The fair will run from 10am to 3pm on April 1 and 2. Entry is free.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crafters will be selling their creations from 3D printing to handmade bags and more.
There will also be a face painter from 11am on Saturday, and a fun Easter quiz for under 12s with the chance to win a prize.
All proceeds from the lucky dip will go to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.