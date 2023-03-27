Easter craft fair at Biggleswade Social Club will help raise money for hospice

Easter fun is coming to Biggleswade Social Club with a two-day craft fair.

The fair will run from 10am to 3pm on April 1 and 2. Entry is free.

Crafters will be selling their creations from 3D printing to handmade bags and more.

Easter event

There will also be a face painter from 11am on Saturday, and a fun Easter quiz for under 12s with the chance to win a prize.