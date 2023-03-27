News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
Easter craft fair at Biggleswade Social Club will help raise money for hospice

The event will be supporting St John’s Hospice

By Hayley FrenchContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:43 BST

Easter fun is coming to Biggleswade Social Club with a two-day craft fair.

The fair will run from 10am to 3pm on April 1 and 2. Entry is free.

Crafters will be selling their creations from 3D printing to handmade bags and more.

Easter event
There will also be a face painter from 11am on Saturday, and a fun Easter quiz for under 12s with the chance to win a prize.

All proceeds from the lucky dip will go to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

St John's HospiceSue Ryder