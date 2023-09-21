Council hopes it will help more residents switch to electric

Sandy town centre. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Electric vehicle charging points are set to come to Sandy town centre thanks to a partnership between the town council and Central Bedfordshire Council.

There will be four 7kw charging points over eight parking bays and three 50kw rapid charging points over six bays. Funding has come from grants and BP Pulse.

While the 7kw charging points are primarily for people who live in the area, they are also available for people working in the town centre. Meanwhile the rapid chargers can be used by shoppers.

Sandy Town Council Mayor Joanna Hewitt said, “This council is looking forward to working with CBC on this project to provide a vital service for our residents and visitors from surrounding villages.