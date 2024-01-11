Greyhound racing has been on the site for more than 90 years

Greyhounds will be running their last race at an historic Bedfordshire track next week.

Attempts to save Henlow Greyhound Stadium failed after a court ruled against Henlow Racing Limited’s attempt to renew its lease.

In 2020 developers were granted planning permission to build up to 75 homes on the stadium site in Bedford Road in Lower Stondon, with work to start after Henlow Racing Ltd's lease ran out in 2024.

Henlow Greyhound stadium, the last race will be run on January 21.

This week Kevin Boothby, Managing Director of Henlow Stadium, said: “Naturally we’re devastated with the outcome, which brings an end to almost 100 years of sporting heritage locally.

“We’re working closely with our trainers to ensure everyone has the option to transfer to one of our three other venues – Towcester, Oxford or Suffolk Downs.

“We have two Sunday fixtures remaining and we hope many of the greyhound racing community and those who have enjoyed a fun, family friendly, night out at Henlow over the years can join us.”

The closing date for the track is January 21.

Fighting the planning application last year Mr Boothby told Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee that 400 jobs could be lost if they approved the housing scheme.

He told councillors: “We have a vibrant and growing business here at Henlow. Built in 1927, it’s the longest established track and the busiest racing stadium in the UK, If the land is developed for housing an important leisure facility, which has been in constant use for 93 years, will be lost forever. The costs of building a new greyhound stadium are prohibitive. We’re a historical part of the sporting landscape.

“There are 400 people’s livelihoods at stake with this planning application, and we employ them directly and indirectly. It’s important to retain racing at Henlow because the job loss would be absolutely tragic.”

Stondon Parish Council also objected to the scheme, with clerk James Stirling telling the committee: “We feel this proposal is cutting all the corners possible and should be refused until the community gains can be improved.”

Agent John Shepherd told the committee the benefits of the development would significantly outweigh the harm.