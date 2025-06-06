Energy facility capable of satisfying electricity demand of 600,000 homes approved in Biggleswade

An energy facility in Biggleswade capable of satisfying the average electricity demand equivalent to 600,000 homes over a two-hour period has been approved.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Harmony BW Limited submitted full plans for a battery energy storage system, with access, landscaping and other works on land to the south of Dunton Lane.

This facility stores excess energy and releases it when demand is higher, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have an energy import and export capacity of 200MW from the National Grid electricity network, said the report. “It’s considered to result in the provision of a sustainable form of energy capture, which would generate significant public benefits in its functions.

Land south of Dunton Lane Biggleswade. Photo: Google Maps Street View

“There are 144 battery storage containers, 72 transformer containers, a 400KV/132KV transformer, two 132KV/32KV transformers, two HV transformer switch rooms and a LV switch room.

“Other features include new access arrangements off Dunton Lane, security fencing, CCTV cameras and landscaping. The 37-acre site, on open agricultural land, is outside the identified settlement envelope for Biggleswade.”

The storage facility will operate by taking electricity from the national grid at times of low demand and storing it in the batteries, while connecting to the Biggleswade substation north of Dunton Lane, explained the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CBC was granted £48.1m of housing investment fund (HIF) to invest in power capacity at Biggleswade by creating the super grid substation, as part of a wider funding agreement.

“This means electricity infrastructure is provided in advance of it being needed by developers and housebuilders. Regulations allow the local authority to recover forward funded investment from developers subsequently connecting to the super grid.

“This compensation can only be secured within ten years of energisation of the super grid. CBC has developed and approved a recovery and recycling strategy, which sets out how these costs would be recovered.

“The proposed storage system won’t fit on to the assets installed by UK Power Networks on behalf of CBC because of the power required for the project. Connections will be made upstream of this electrical equipment instead, directly on to the transmission system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development director at Harmony Energy Frances Nicholson: “On the reason for the previous deferral and the HIF scenario, our grid connection agreement is with the national energy system operator to connect at the transmission level.

“We won’t be using the asset installed by UK Power Networks, as its substation is a distribution asset. The development is capable of providing the average electricity demand of the equivalent of 600,000 homes over a two-hour period and annually offsetting 6,761 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

“A £20,000 index-linked community benefit fund will be available each year for the lifespan of the project, while £500,000 per annum would be generated in business rates for the council.

“This will make a significant contribution to the green economy and provide full-time employment opportunities during construction, as well as local maintenance contracts when its operational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no objections from statutory consultees and no letters of community opposition.”

The committee unanimously approved the development, subject to completing a legal agreement to secure a financial contribution for biodiversity net gain monitoring.